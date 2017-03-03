91x Announces 2017 X-Fest Lineup

Heads up, San Diego: Phoenix is coming for you. No, we’re not talkin’ about Zonie tourists packing up, ditching the triple-digit heat and traveling just a few clicks west to the land of beaches and palm trees (which they should’ve done from the beginning, amirite?) -- we’re talking about Phoenix, the band.

On Sunday, June 11, 91x’s annual summer X-Fest returns to town and this year’s lineup features the aformentioned Phoenix, Empire of the Sun, Bob Moses, Skip Marley, Missio, the Lemon Twigs, Sir Sly, and Lo Moon -- with more bands to be announced at a later date.

LIVE: 2016 91x X-Fest

This year's X-Fest will mark the first time Phoenix has stopped in town since their last San Diego performance held on Oct. 10, 2013 at UCSD’s Rimac Arena. The French indie-pop juggernauts (known for hits like "Too Young," "1901" and “Lisztomania”) have hinted at a new album on the way this year (their latest is 2013’s “Bankrupt”), and touring activity would seem to confirm that -- they head up to LA’s Hollywood Bowl on June 15.

Scheduled to be held “On the Green” at Qualcomm Stadium -- which is the practice field in the southwest corner of the stadium -- 91x music director and midday radio host Hilary Chambers explained the choice of venue in a press release.

“It’s a scientific fact that people prefer concerts held on a grass field,” Chambers said. “The massive, well-maintained practice field at the Q gives us plenty of space to create an event for everyone to enjoy.”

The show is open to all ages and pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3 for 91x fans with a special code here (pro tip: It’s “Qualcomm”). Otherwise, tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PST.

For more information, visit 91x.com.