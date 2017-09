A 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's Mountain View area Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 3500 block of Ocean View Boulevard near S 35th Street. The area is near Interstate 15.

At this time, the child's injuries are unknown, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.