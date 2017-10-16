84-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Poway Collision - NBC 7 San Diego
84-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Poway Collision

The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center with multiple injuries

By Cassia Pollock

    An 84-year-old woman fatally struck by a bus outside an assisted living facility in Poway has died, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

    On Friday, Oct. 13, Rose Heames was hit in front of the Sunshine Care Assisted Living Facility, according to the Medical Examiner. The incident happened just before 4 p.m.

    She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center. Paramedics later pronounced her dead in the ICU, said Medical Examiner officials.

    The victim resided in Poway. No further information was immediately available. 

