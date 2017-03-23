82-Year-Old Volunteer Finds Purpose in Kindergarten

Silas Manspeaker, or "Coach Si" around the classroom, is redefining his golden years by going back to kindergarten. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the story.

An 82-year-old Little Italy man is redefining retirement by volunteering in kindergarten.

Silas Manspeaker, or “Coach Si” as he is known at the Monarch School, volunteers every day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the kindergarten class.

He reads, plays games, and occasionally serves as referee breaking up disagreements.

The Monarch School is unlike any other school in the country, because it only accepts kids impacted by homelessness.

More than half of the kids wake up in shelters, while others sleep in cars or on random couches.

Due to the obvious social challenges, many of the kids need extra attention, which Coach Si is quick to deliver.

After working as a businessman for most his life and travelling the world, he says volunteering in the class gives him purpose.

“People ask me why I do it and I say if you come over and spend the day you'll find out why, why would I not want to be with them? they love me I love them, we have fun together” said Coach Si.