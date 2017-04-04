The scene of the robbery at a 7-Eleven store on College Avenue on April 4. After the robbery, the suspect hailed a ride from a Lyft driver who didn't know the man had just committed a crime.

A Lyft driver was unwittingly caught in the middle of a crime Tuesday when a customer hailed a ride after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store in San Diego, using the ride-sharing car for his getaway.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Billy Hernandez told NBC 7 that police were called to investigate a robbery at a 7-Eleven store located at 3603 College Ave. in Rolando at around 4 a.m.

About 10 minutes into their search for the suspect, an officer pulled over a Lyft driver in the area.

Police discovered the man suspected of robbing the 7-Eleven was riding inside the car. The Lyft driver did not know the passenger had robbed the store, and just thought it was a routine pick-up of a passenger, Hernandez said.

San Diego resident Cameron Pryor, 35, has been driving for Lyft for about six months.

Photo credit: Artie Ojeda

The robbery suspect was arrested. The Lyft driver was questioned and released by police who determined he wasn’t involved in the crime.

NBC 7 spoke with the Lyft driver, Cameron Pryor, 35.

Pryor, who's been driving for Lyft for about six months, typically works very early morning hours -- from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. He drives for Lyft as a way to supplement his income as the owner of a brewery called California Wild Ales, which specializes in sour brews.

Pryor told NBC 7 he picked up the suspect in front of a home in the Rolando area and didn't notice anything unusual or suspicious about the passenger.

Minutes later, Pryor was pulled over by police. He stuck his hands out the window and cooperated.

Pryor said officers did not suspect him of being involved in the robbery, but did have to question him to figure out details.

During their investigation, Pryor said police discovered the suspect was armed with a loaded revolver – although the bullets were placed backwards into the firearm. He had also stashed $100 stolen from the store under the seat of Pryor's car and had a change of clothes with him.

Further details were not immediately released by police, including the name of the suspect. Check back for updates on this developing story.