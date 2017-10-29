A sketch of the wanted suspect in a Jamul home invasion.

A 78-year-old man was attacked when he came home to find an intruder burglarizing his home, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

The man, who has not been identified, walked back into his home on Lyons Valley Road in the east San Diego community around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to find a man inside.

Authorities said the suspect wrestled the victim to the ground.

He grabbed cash and jewelry and ran off, deputies said.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a tan, long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts.

Deputies responded to the scene but could not find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Moore at 619 660-7045 or michael.moore@sdsheriff.org.