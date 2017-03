Maria Martinez, age 71, was last seen with short brown hair, wearing a gray sweater and tan pants.

A 71-year-old woman has gone missing, along with her small brown dog, announced Escondido Police on Wednesday.

Police described Maria Martinez as a woman with short brown hair, wearing a gray sweater and tan-colored pants.

She was accompanied by a small brown dog. If anyone knows where she is, they can call Escondido police at 760-839-4722.

Further information was not immediately available.