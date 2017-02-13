Louis Yoe, age 70, was last seen leaving work on Friday. He was later found dead at a hotel in Poway.

A San Diego man with a medical condition was found dead at a hotel in Poway Friday after he went missing, confirmed the San Diego County's Medical Examiner.

Louis Yoe, age 70, was last seen leaving his workplace at 3:15 p.m. He was diagnosed with a medical condition called "Global Transient Amnesia," according to San Diego police.

This condition caused Yoe to suffer "sudden, temporary episodes of memory loss," according to a police statement. Due to this condition, Yoe could forget where he is or how he got there.

Police attempts to track his cell phone and vehicle were unsuccessful, according to the SDPD.

His death was not considered suspicious, according to the San Diego County's Sheriff Department.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine his cause of death.

