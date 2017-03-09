70-Year-Old Man Missing Since December 2016: SDSO

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 70-year-old man missing since the end of last year.

Brian Gregory Smith was last seen on Dec. 21, 2016 when he checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in Escondido, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Smith was reported missing by his family members in late January.

SDSO said he does not have a car or a permanent address and had been living in Encinitas. Smith spent most of his time in the North County area.

He is described to be 5-feet 10-inches in height, weighs around 165 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at (858)565-5200.