A 7-year-old boy was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with a head injury after being struck by an Amazon van in Santee Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 3:46 p.m. on the 10800 block of Woodside Avenue near the State Route 67.
According to a witness, the boy was riding a scooter in the driveway of his home when he rolled into the street and was struck by the van.
At the time, he was not wearing a helmet, the witness told NBC 7.
The boy's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
He was conscious and talking when he was transported to the hospital.
No other information was available.
