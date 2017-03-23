7-Year-Old Boy Hit by Amazon Van in Santee, Taken to Hospital | NBC 7 San Diego
7-Year-Old Boy Hit by Amazon Van in Santee, Taken to Hospital

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A 7-year-old boy was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with a head injury after being struck by an Amazon van in Santee Thursday afternoon.

    The incident occurred at 3:46 p.m. on the 10800 block of Woodside Avenue near the State Route 67. 

    According to a witness, the boy was riding a scooter in the driveway of his home when he rolled into the street and was struck by the van.

    At the time, he was not wearing a helmet, the witness told NBC 7.

    The boy's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

    He was conscious and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago

