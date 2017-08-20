7 Suspects Arrested in Carmel Valley Robbery

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers arrested seven suspects in connection with a robbery in Carmel Valley Sunday evening.

A 17-year-old was robbed of his car keys and cell phone when two suspects approached the side doors of his car, one drawing a gun and demanding the victim give them “everything.”

The suspects pushed his gun into the victim’s chest so hard it left an impression, officials said. At the same time, the other man, who was also armed, opened the passenger side door. The victim said he saw two other suspects standing behind the car.

After robbing the victim, the suspects left. A Good Samaritan was able to get pictures of the suspects running and the license plate of their gold Toyota Avalon getaway car. SDPD officers tracked the car from a helicopter and arrested the suspects near State Route 125 at Spring Street.

The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m.




