Seven people have been arrested after a series of search warrants were served across San Diego's North County, San Diego Sheriff's Department Spokesman Ryan Keim confirmed to NBC 7.

The search warrants were served at five locations across the North County Thursday morning in conjunction with Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido Police, Keim said. SWAT teams also assisted.

During the raids, authorities located and seized assault rifles, handguns, magazines, silencers, marijuana, methamphetamine and "thousands" of rounds of ammunition, Keim said.

Escondido police told NBC 7 they brought a Bearcat and four to five SWAT officers to assist with perimeter control during one raid.

Seven people were arrested, and no one was injured.

No further information was available.

