60,000 Gallons of Sewage Spills in Escondido

Up to 60,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the storm drain system that goes to Lake Hodges just before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Escondido.

The sewage spill happened in the Westfield Mall parking lot off Interstate 15 in south Escondido. City workers secured the broken line and a nearby pump station by 1 p.m. Sunday.

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health, Regional Water Quality Control Board, and State Office of Emergency Services all responded.

The City of Escondido wastewater collection had the area clean by 4 p.m.

Although staff did not see the wastewater entering the lake from the storm drain system, they will collect samples in the area over the next week to check for contamination.

There is no concern at this time for residential or commercial water users, the City says.



