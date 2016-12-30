A 60-year-old man was walking along Market Street when he was attacked with an umbrella and beaten in East Village, according to San Diego police (SDPD).

The victim was headed west on the 1100 block of Market St. at about 8:32 p.m. Thursday evening when he was approached, said an SDPD officer. The suspect, who has been identified as, Glenn Davis, age 44, first bumped the man with a shopping cart.

Once an argument sparked between the men, the suspect took out his umbrella and started swinging it at the victim, said an SDPD officer. He continued on to beat the man with his fists, gouging his right eye and biting part of his nose off.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect was immediately arrested on charges of aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's department (SDSO). The suspect was booked into San Diego Central Jail later that evening.

Paramedics were requested for the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the SDPD.

An investigation is underway from the San Diego Police Central Division Detectives.