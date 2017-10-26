Three middle school students in Escondido became sick after ingesting pills believed to be Xanax, police confirmed.

The incident occurred around lunchtime Wednesday at Rincon Middle School.

Teachers noticed that some students appeared to be sick after lunch.

Staff members called an ambulance for one student. Another was taken to Urgent Care by their parent and a third student was taken to the Emergency Room by their parent, according to Lt. Justin Murphy with the Escondido Police Department.

The school discovered three other students had also ingested the pills Thursday. Those students are okay, police said.

No student has significant long-term injuries.



The students are ages 11 through 13 and a mix of boys and girls.

A 13-year-old male student at the middle school is suspected of providing the pills to the other students, according to police.

He has not been arrested yet.

Escondido police are still investigating the incident and will likely make an arrest next week.

At this time, they are investigating how the student got the drugs.

No other information was available.

