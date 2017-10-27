6 People Die in Tijuana Nursing Home

Six senior citizens were killed in an early morning fire at a nursing home in Mexico.

The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. Friday at El Refugio located on Calle Rancho 2 in the neighborhood of Ricardo Flores Magón.

Two of the victims were burned while the remaining victims died of smoke inhalation, according to officials.

Other residents were taken to a nearby hospital and were said to have serious injuries.

A patient who had arrived Wednesday started the fire with a lighter, according to nursing home spokesperson Jesus Mondragón Martinez.

Mondragon said the man is believed to suffer from mental illness.