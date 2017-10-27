6 People Die in Tijuana Nursing Home - NBC 7 San Diego
6 People Die in Tijuana Nursing Home

By NBC 7 Staff and Telemundo 20 Staff

    Un incendio en la madrugada en un asilo de ancianos cobró la vida de seis personas de la tercera edad, según un reporte inicial. (Published 9 minutes ago)

    Six senior citizens were killed in an early morning fire at a nursing home in Mexico.

    The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. Friday at El Refugio located on Calle Rancho 2 in the neighborhood of Ricardo Flores Magón. 

    Two of the victims were burned while the remaining victims died of smoke inhalation, according to officials.

    Other residents were taken to a nearby hospital and were said to have serious injuries.

    A patient who had arrived Wednesday started the fire with a lighter, according to nursing home spokesperson Jesus Mondragón Martinez.

    Mondragon said the man is believed to suffer from mental illness.

