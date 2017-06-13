Crews Battling 50 Acre Brush Fire on Camp Pendleton

A brush fire in Oceanside, as seen by Susan Schag.

A brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton has grown to 50 acres, though no structures are threatened, officials said.

The fire broke out on the south side of the base, near the 800 block of Douglas Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

The location is by the border between Oceanside and Camp Pendleton. The fire is burning near the Oceanside Golf Course, and heavy smoke can be seen from Oceanside to miles away.

Douglas Dr is closed from North River Rd to Vandegrift due to the active fire.

No evacuations have been issued, Oceanside officials said.

There is no word yet on containment.

No other information was available.

