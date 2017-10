A 5-year-old child was taken to a hospital with major injuries after being hit by a car in Escondido Friday.

The incident occurred at 3:16 p.m. on the 2300 block of Conway Drive near Glenwood Way, according to Escondido police.

The child was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital.

No other information was available.

