5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Interstate 5 in Old Town | NBC 7 San Diego
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Interstate 5 in Old Town

By Jaspreet Kaur

    At least five vehicles were involved in a crash in Old Town on Tuesday, blocking off lanes on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

    The collision occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the connector on the northbound Interstate 5 and Interstate 8.

    A motorcyclist was reported to be down, CHP said. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. 

    A Sig alert has been issued.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 11 minutes ago

