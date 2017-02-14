5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Interstate 5 in Old Town

At least five vehicles were involved in a crash in Old Town on Tuesday, blocking off lanes on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.
The collision occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the connector on the northbound Interstate 5 and Interstate 8.
A motorcyclist was reported to be down, CHP said. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
A Sig alert has been issued.
No other information was available.
Published 11 minutes ago