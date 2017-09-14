Five people, suspected of being members of a San Diego-based drug trafficking cell, were arrested Wednesday.

The arrests included Jamie Ivan Mendez-Maciel, 41, suspected of being the leader of the cell, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He is suspected of operating a series of drug stash houses in San Diego and coordinating the distributing of drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, in several U.S. cities.

The arrests were made after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which began in October 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

During the investigation, DEA agents have seized more than a hundred pounds of methamphetamine, fifty pounds of cocaine, and several assault rifles and pistols.

Mendez-Maciel, Juan Garcia and Nallely Tanairi Garcia were arrested by DEA agents and made their appearance in court Wednesday. Two other members, Armando Marin Lopez-Estrada and Daniel Bravo were arraigned Thursday.

All five defendants will appear in court Friday.