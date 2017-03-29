5 Cars Collide on WB State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard

Five vehicles were involved in a crash along westbound State Route 52 just east of Mast Boulevard.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. and according to the California Highway Patrol, vehicles were still blocking one lane as of 7:30 a.m.

Medical personnel have been requested for injuries. Tow trucks were also called for four vehicles needing a tow, CHP officers said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

