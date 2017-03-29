5 Cars Collide on WB State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

5 Cars Collide on WB State Route 52 near Mast Boulevard

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Five vehicles were involved in a crash along westbound State Route 52 just east of Mast Boulevard.

    The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. and according to the California Highway Patrol, vehicles were still blocking one lane as of 7:30 a.m.

    Medical personnel have been requested for injuries. Tow trucks were also called for four vehicles needing a tow, CHP officers said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices