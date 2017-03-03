Calling all travelers and adventure seekers: the 4th annual San Diego Travel & Adventure show treks into town this weekend, offering a glimpse into the trips that await.

The expo takes place on at the downtown San Diego Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

From segway rides and photo booths, and even camel rides, visitors will experience the world of travel right on the show floor. The 2017 San Diego Travel & Adventure Show is full of interactive, hands-on activities fit for the whole family.

Attendees will get to listen to experts' advice on how to travel safer and cheaper, how to maximize reward points, packing tips and other travel hacks designed to maximize travel experiences.

Notable travel celebrities such as "The Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan and travel editor Peter Greenberg will be sharing anecdotes, interesting facts and beautiful photography that illustrate the countless treasures traveling has to offer.

Of course, what’s a travel expo without some international flavors? Visitors will get the chance to taste cultural dishes from around the globe. Noted chefs Anthony Martorina of Culinary Fight Club, Chef Bruce Chen from the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chef Javier Plascencia of Bracero Cocina, will be offering live cooking demonstrations and samples of their tasty dishes.

With cultural performances from around the globe, visitors will get to experience authentic cultural music and dance presentations from international performers, too. Performances will include Beats from the Bahamas, Dances of Guatemala, 2,000-year-old ancient temple dance of Odissi, and Tribal Belly Dance.

The show will also offer thousands of dollars in savings with show-only travel deals, and will feature must-have travel products and gadgets.

Tickets can be purchased online. A one-day ticket costs $11 for adults; children 16 and under get in free. You can also buy a ticket for both days of the show for $18. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15 for a single day or $18 for the two-day admission.

For tickets and information, visit the event website.