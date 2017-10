Firefighters battled a house fire in City Heights early Tuesday morning.

The fire started about 3:15 a.m. on Wightman Street, at 42nd Street.

The fire shattered windows. Crews ventilated the home, to allow smoke to escape.

No other information was available.

