Roof Partially Collapsed in Chula Vista House Fire

By NBC 7 Staff

    Chula Vista firefighters are racing to put out a fast moving house fire.

    Firefighters responded to the fire on Cuyamaca Avenue, near Hilltop Drive and E Naples Street, Friday at 4:30 a.m. 

    Firefighters said the home was fully involved in flames when they arrived, and crews were not able to search inside the home. 

    The roof has partially collapsed. 

    Power lines are down. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 1 minute ago

