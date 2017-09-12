Sheriff's Program Teaches Kids Not To Get Lost

Lessons in safety from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and search dog Simon the bloodhound.

Here’s where you can find safety tips: http://www.sdsheriff.net/simon/

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is helping parents make sure they don’t lose sight of their children, through its program, Don’t Run Around, Stay Found.



Program leaders talk with young children at local schools to teach them what to do if they ever become separated from their parents, or another adult they are with.

The program is aimed toward children in preschool through third grade, but can be tailored towards various age groups.

Pam Medhurst, a K-9 leader at SDSO's Search and Rescue team, has been working with the program for the last 17 years.



"When they are this young, a couple of things we want them to remember is that they're not in trouble, that we're here to help them and their parents aren't going to punish them,” said Medhurst. “So if they see us looking for them, not to hide, that orange is good, and that search dogs are friendly. No one is going to get in trouble for needing our help."

An interactive website put together by SDSO helps children and their parents review search tips together.