Forty six people - 44 of whom were undocumented immigrants - were found hiding inside of train boxcars near El Centro Tuesday morning, according to El Centro Border Patrol agents.

The BP agents first learned of possible undocumented immigrants hiding in a train on 8th Street and Cruikshank Drive in El Centro around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When agents arrived on scene, they found 46 people hiding in three stationary boxcars.

Forty four of those people were found to be undocumented immigrants from Mexico; of the 44 individuals, 39 were men and five were women. All individuals claimed to be in good health.

“This is a dangerous smuggling method,” said Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott in a statement. “Our Border Patrol agents make safeguarding and preserving human life a top priority. I commend our agents on their professionalism and commitment to duty.”

The two other people found were U.S. citizens and suspected smugglers. The men were taken to the El Centro Border Patrol station for processing.

One undocumented immigrant and the two citizens will be prosecuted for Alien Smuggling.

The remaining 43 undocumented Mexican nationals will be processed according to El Centro Sector guidelines.