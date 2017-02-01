Gaming restaurant Dave & Busters opened its second San Diego-area location this week, this time in the North County, at The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

The sports bar and eatery chain – known for its arcade-style games – opened its new outpost Monday in a 40,000-square-foot space at the popular Carlsbad shopping center, which is currently undergoing a major, multi-phase renovation scheduled to be completed early this year.

The new Dave & Buster's will serve the chain’s American cuisine, including the Buffalo Wing Burger, as well as quirky cocktails like the Adult Snow Cone, which combines watermelon pucker with coconut rum, cherry vodka, blue curacao, Sprite and pomegranate syrup for a colorful result.

The menu will also include some new dishes such as the Crispy Nashville-Style Hot Chicken and the BBBacon Burger -- which boasts three different types of bacon.

As for gaming, the eatery is filled with 160 of the latest arcade-style games including a larger-than-life version of “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.” Patrons can play a lot of those games for a chance to win tickets that are redeemable for prizes such as gadgets, Dave & Buster's memorabilia, Apple producst and Xbox games.

“The new Carlsbad location is the ideal destination for San Diego’s North County to eat, drink, play and watch sports,” said Cory Gallant, the location’s general manager.

Last month, the eatery sought to fill more than 275 jobs at the location.

Dave & Busters is one of the biggest projects included in the overhaul of The Shoppes at Carlsbad. The renovation project also includes three other new tenants, announced earlier this month: The Cheesecake Factory, The Yard House and Zara, which are all slated to open by the end of 2017. The Shoppes at Carlsbad currently houses more than 100 retail options and is anchored by a Macy’s and Regal Cinemas.

This marks Dave & Buster’s 93rd restaurant nationwide. The other location in San Diego County is in Mission Valley, highly visible off Interstate 8.