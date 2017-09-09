4-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Dog at Carlsbad Restaurant

A 4-year-old girl was bitten in the face by a dog while her family ate at the Pizza Port restaurant in Carlsbad. The girl's wound required hospitalization and surgery. (Published Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017)

A young girl was attacked by a dog while eating with her family at Pizza Port in Carlsbad last week.

A woman sitting near the family asked if their two daughters would like to pet her dog. The owner walked off, leaving the dog with the girls.

The dog then bit four-year-old Lacey Burke on the face.

“My daughter was on her knees, petting the dog’s head like the owner had showed, and the dog went at her face,”Lacey’s mother, Taylor Burke, said.

She was rushed to the children’s hospital where she underwent surgery.

"We want to make awareness for people bringing their dogs into public places, especially crowded restaurants with food on the ground, lots of people, craziness going on, you just never know how the dog is going to react,” Ray Burke, Lacey’s father, told NBC 7. “They are animals at the end of the day."

Lacey had reconstructive surgery on her nose and lips and may need additional surgeries.

Carlsbad police were called to the restaurant and took a report.

The owner of the dog told NBC 7 as a mother her only concern is for Lacey and she sends her prayers.







