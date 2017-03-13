A 4-year-old girl was found abandoned by a group of smugglers early Monday morning near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Agents from the El Centro Sector first spotted a group of people illegally crossing into the U.S. near Mt. Signal at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday, a few miles east of Calexico.

When authorities got closer to the area, they saw one subject returning to Mexico and then enter a car, which quickly left the area.

On the U.S. side, agents saw a small child standing alone.

The child, in good health, was holding her birth certificate and information about the location of her parents, according to CBP agents. Agents said she was not in need of medical attention.

“Who in their right mind abandons a four-year-old little girl in the middle of a vast desert,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim in a statement. “It sickens me to think that someone would leave a child that young to fend for herself.”

The high for the area is expected to climb into the low 90s Monday.

The young girl was taken to the El Centro station and provided with food.

After interviewing the child, agents verified that she was a citizen of Guatemala.

The child is with Health and Human Services to await her immigration status disposition.