4 Injured in Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles in Lakeside

At least four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in unincorporated Lakeside Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on State Route 67 south of Vigilante Road, according to the Lakeside Fire Department.

One person was stuck inside a car due to an airbag that was deployed.

All southbound lanes on State Route 67 were closed down to the crash.

A dog inside one of the vehicles was not injured.

No other information was available.

