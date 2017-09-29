Our 4 Favorite Downtown San Diego Coffee Spots With A View

NBC 7's Danielle Radin takes you around downtown San Diego to find the best spots to get coffee with a view. (Published 2 hours ago)

Friday is National Coffee Day, a celebration of your morning cup of joe as autumn approaches and the weather gets colder (not to mention the much-anticipated pumpkin spice lattes).

We’re showing you our four favorite spots to get coffee in downtown San Diego with beautiful scenery to enjoy.

First is Little Italy, where you can see sweeping views of the downtown skyscrapers and plane-watch in the flight path of the airport.

“The weather is always nice and I can watch the planes and walk down with my dog,” said local coffee drinker, Tom Keliinoi.

Second is the Port of San Diego. There’s little places to go along North Harbor Drive for coffee. You will see views of old ships and the bay.

“It’s gorgeous,” said Ashley Slover. “The water is very nice and peaceful.”

Or, you could go to the Gaslamp District, where you can see the library, Petco Stadium and Horton Plaza Park. There’s a Starbucks right next to the famous fountain there.

People also love how dog-friendly the Gaslamp District restaurants are.

Last, check out the eleventh floor of the Hard Rock Hotel. You’ll see breath-taking views of the city from a bird’s eye view. You’ll have to buy your java somewhere close and take it to the roof. But hey, it’s not a bad place to enjoy a cup of coffee.

What are your favorite downtown San Diego coffee spots with a view?