4 Arrested for Car Burglary May Be Tied to Other Crimes: PD

Chula Vista police say four people arrested for breaking into cars may have been involved in a number of burglaries.

Someone called 911 at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to report a car burglary on Santa Diana Road, south of Otay Ranch High School and west of La Media Road.

Officers say they spotted the suspects leaving the area and stopped their car.

Marla Gutierrez, 42, of Chula Vista, Rafael Alvarez, 41, of San Diego and Bruce Gonzalez, 38 and Cesea Gonzalez, 31, both residents of the unincorporated county of San Diego were taken into custody.

Officers say they believe the group broke into a car in Chula Vista and had stolen items from a previous burglary in San Diego.