Four teens have been arrested for breaking into a South Bay middle school and destroying property, San Diego police said.

The incident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Mar Vista Middle School in Imperial Beach, south of State Route 75 and west of Interstate 5.

Police said the boys, 13 and 14 years old, smashed a window at the school and climbed into a classroom.

The teens began to ransack the classroom, police said. They were going to move the furniture and equipment when officers pulled up and found them.

Police said at least one of the boys attend the school, but at least one is in high school.

The boys have been booked into juvenile hall and will face charges. The charges they will face are unknown at this time.

No further information was available.