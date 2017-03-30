3-Year-Old Child Hit by Car in Spring Valley | NBC 7 San Diego
3-Year-Old Child Hit by Car in Spring Valley

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Spring Valley, Cal Fire confirmed.

    The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of Central Avenue near Troy Street.

    At this point, it is unkown what led up to the crash or the extent of injuries.

    The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

