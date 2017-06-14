Concerned citizens forced open a parked car with a three-month-old baby inside, saving the child from the hot interior, San Diego police said.

The child was inside a hot car on the 2100 block of Coronado Avenue in San Diego's Nestor neighborhood, at the South Bay Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet. The location is just south of Palm Avenue and west of Interstate 5.

Citizens noticed the child in the car and forced entry, police said. The child was examined by paramedics and was not harmed.

When police arrived, they interviewed the mother, SDPD Sgt. Tansey said.

The mother was not arrested.

A reporter was sent to Child Protective Services (CPS).

The agency later released custody of the child to the mother.

No further information was available.