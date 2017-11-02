3-Foot-Tall ‘Greenman’ Statue Stolen From Fallbrook Yard - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

3-Foot-Tall ‘Greenman’ Statue Stolen From Fallbrook Yard

The quirky lawn art weighs between 30 and 40 pounds and is valued at $3,500

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3-Foot-Tall ‘Greenman’ Statue Stolen From Fallbrook Yard
    San Diego County Sheriff's Department
    Have you seen this "Greenman" statue?

    A statue of a nude green man effortlessly performing a handstand was stolen from a Fallbrook resident’s front yard last month and deputies are now searching for the thief. 

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the quirky lawn art – which weighs between 30 and 40 pounds and is valued at $3,500 – was stolen sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 29. The 3-foot-tall ceramic statue, dubbed “Greenman,” is hollow and depicts a limber man doing a one-handed handstand.

    Anyone with information on the stolen statue or the suspect who took it can reach out to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.


    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices