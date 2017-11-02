A statue of a nude green man effortlessly performing a handstand was stolen from a Fallbrook resident’s front yard last month and deputies are now searching for the thief.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the quirky lawn art – which weighs between 30 and 40 pounds and is valued at $3,500 – was stolen sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 29. The 3-foot-tall ceramic statue, dubbed “Greenman,” is hollow and depicts a limber man doing a one-handed handstand.

Anyone with information on the stolen statue or the suspect who took it can reach out to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.



