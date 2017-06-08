3 Arrested in San Diego for Posing as Federal Agents to Scam Immigrants | NBC 7 San Diego
3 Arrested in San Diego for Posing as Federal Agents to Scam Immigrants

By Associated Press

    Three men have been arrested and charged in San Diego with posing as federal agents in a $6 million scheme to bilk people seeking U.S. immigration status.

    The men, one from El Cajon, another from Bakersfield and the third from Tijuana, were arrested on Wednesday.

    Authorities say two men posed as DHS agents and falsely promised they could provide lawful immigration documents and legal status for immigrants. They also claimed to be able to stop deportation proceedings.

    Authorities contend they took about $6 million in fees from some 150 victims in the U.S. and Mexico.

    Published 2 hours ago

