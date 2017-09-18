U.S. Border Patrol arrested three suspects after a panga-style, drug smuggling boat washed ashore in Del Mar Monday.

Officers discovered 30 bundles of narcotics on the open, outboard-powered boat. They are still looking for one outstanding suspect.

The boat was foundon the shore near Ninth street around 3 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Border Patrol officers saw the boat just north of Torrey Pines.

Border Patrol has seized the contraband drug shipments and the panga-style boat.

No further information was immediately available.