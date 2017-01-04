Three men were arrested Wednesday after they forced their way into a vacant La Mesa home and stole several items inside, La Mesa Police Lieutenant Vince Brown said.

The incident happened at 3:26 p.m. on the 6100 block of Amarillo in La Mesa when police received a call of a burglary in progress.

Breaking Girl Pulled from Under Car Near Bay Terraces Schools

Three men - two teens and one adult - rang the front door bell and realized no one was home, police said.

The men forced their way through the backyard of the house and ransacked the home, stealing several items, including a big screen TV, according to Brown.

A next door neighbor saw the entire incident unfold and called police.

Police arrived on scene just as the suspects were loading up the car with stolen good, Brown said.

One suspect was arrested immediately at the scene, the second was arrested nearby after fleeing and the third was found hiking in a laundry room on Blain Place and arrested there.