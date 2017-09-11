2nd Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Veteran Walking Dogs in Oceanside Park: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

2nd Teen Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Veteran Walking Dogs in Oceanside Park: PD

Fatal shots were fired at Melba Bishop Park while the veteran walked his dogs

By NBC 7 Staff

    A second teenager was arrested in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Navy veteran who was walking his dogs at Melba Bishop Park in Oceanside when the bullets fired, confirmed police.

    The 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the homicide on Aug. 31, Oceanside police Lt. Matt Cole said.

    Another boy of the same age was also arrested a day after the Aug. 29 shooting death of Martin Swan. The victim was a 49-year-old veteran working in IT at Camp Pendleton.

    On the day of the deadly attack, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Melba Bishop Park just before 10 p.m. Police discovered Swan lying still in the field area of the park with a fatal gunshot wound.

    Although paramedics attempted life-saving measures, Swan died from his injuries.

    The suspects' identities were withheld due to their age and the on-going investigation, said police.

    Both the victim and the suspect lived in Oceanside. Anyone with information about the case can call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4730. No further information was available.

