A second teenager was arrested in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Navy veteran who was walking his dogs at Melba Bishop Park in Oceanside when the bullets fired, confirmed police.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the homicide on Aug. 31, Oceanside police Lt. Matt Cole said.

Another boy of the same age was also arrested a day after the Aug. 29 shooting death of Martin Swan. The victim was a 49-year-old veteran working in IT at Camp Pendleton.

On the day of the deadly attack, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Melba Bishop Park just before 10 p.m. Police discovered Swan lying still in the field area of the park with a fatal gunshot wound.

Veteran Shot, Killed While Walking Dogs in Oceanside

NBC 7's Steven Luke reports on a U.S. Navy veteran who was shot and killed Wednesday night by a teenager while he was walking his dogs. (Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017)

Although paramedics attempted life-saving measures, Swan died from his injuries.

The suspects' identities were withheld due to their age and the on-going investigation, said police.

Both the victim and the suspect lived in Oceanside. Anyone with information about the case can call Oceanside Police at 760-435-4730. No further information was available.