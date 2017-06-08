It's unclear if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from a shot fired by an officer. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

A 23-year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) has been identified as the deputy that opened fire in a deputy-involved shooting this past weekend.

Deputy Richard Phillips, assigned to the Campo office, fired a shotgun round at the suspect, 66-year-old Bruce Dawley.

The incident started at approximately 10:44 a.m. when deputies responded to a call from a Dawley, who said he had a gun and was feeling suicidal on the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive, SDSO Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

When deputies arrived, there was a confrontation between Dawley and deputies.

Dawley fired at least one round from a handgun at deputies, and Phillips returned fire, Nelson said.

The man then retreated back into his home.

Deputies called for the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail to respond as well.

Officials later found the man dead inside, Nelson said.

The Medical Examiner has completed their autopsy. The cause of death was a shotgun wound to the torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.



The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail will investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.