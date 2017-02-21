A 22-year-old woman texted her dad for help after hearing an intruder inside the family's home, the Escondido Police Department confirmed.

The home invasion robbery occurred at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of East 6th Avenue.

According to Escondido police, the woman heard someone inside the home and sent a text to her dad, who called 911.

Officers saw the suspect leaving the home and arrested him.

Police said he stole a lighter before leaving the house.

No one was hurt in the incident.