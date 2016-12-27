22-Year Old Arrested in Connection to Vista Homicide: SDSO | NBC 7 San Diego
22-Year Old Arrested in Connection to Vista Homicide: SDSO

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Tyler Branon, 22, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso on Christmas Eve.

    A 22-year old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man in Vista on Christmas Eve.

    Kevin Phan was arrested at a home in the 1600 block of Harbor Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

    Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon, 22, was found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane around 7:53 p.m. Saturday.

    Branon was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to SDSO, Branon and Phan were acquaintances.

    Phan will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on one count of murder, SDSO said.

    SDSO homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

