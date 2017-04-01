The San Diego Padres will host the team's annual FanFest at Petco Park on April 1. The event is free, meant to celebrate the start of baseball season in San Diego and beyond.

The free, family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the downtown ballpark. As always, admission is free, but you have to pre-register online for passes (you can get up to eight). Here's the link for that.

Entrance points include Petco Park's Home Plate, East Village and Gaslamp gates. Free parking is available in Padres-owned lots around the ballpark on a first-come, first served basis. Those lots will fill up, so public transit may be a better option.

On the events lineup this year: traditional treats like autograph sessions with Padres players, coaches, broadcasters and alumni, plus the annual Garage Sale where fans can buy hard-to-find Padres items like game-used jerseys, batting helmets and 2016 All-Star Game memorabilia. Proceeds go to the Padres Foundation.

At 11 a.m., a Q&A session goes down with Padres players, coaches, executives and broadcasters on the Park at the Park stage. Fans can also the recently opened Padres Hall of Fame located on K Street behind the left field seating area.

The Park at the Park will hold a series of KidsFest activities and Padres players will hold a special clinic at the whiffle ball field. Starting at 1 p.m. fans can watch the team take batting practice with a twist. Some batting practice balls will have unique marks on them and can be turned in for a special prize. The outfield grandstand seats will be open for the session, after which kids will have the opportunity to run the bases on the field.