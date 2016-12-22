2 More Flu Deaths Reported in San Diego

Two more people in San Diego have died from complications linked to the flu this month, county health officials said Thursday.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said this brings the season’s total flu-related deaths to three so far. The two people who died were an 83-year-old man and 89-year-old woman, both of whom had underlying medical conditions.

At this same time last year, there were also a total of three influenza-related deaths reported in San Diego.

HHSA officials say locals should be sure to get their flu vaccination, as it is considered the best protection against the illness. Health officials recommend an annual flu shot; after the vaccination, it takes two weeks for immunity to develop, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The vaccination is especially recommended for those at high-risk of experiencing complications with the flu, including people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and people age 65 and older.

The HHSA’s latest “Influenza Watch” report, from Dec. 17, says 2 percent of all emergency department visits in San Diego were patients experiencing flu-like symptoms. There were 125 lab-confirmed cases of influenza for the week – a 61 percent spike from the week prior.

To date, there have been 417 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in San Diego. Last year at this time, there were 200. Flu season in the U.S. occurs between December and May.

For a list of county public health centers where you can get a fly shot, click here or call 211.