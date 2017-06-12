20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Crash in Mission Valley

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Monday after he lost control of his bike and fell off in Mission Valley.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the crash happened at 6:22 p.m. on Friars and Mission Center roads.

The motorcycle was going eastbound on Friars Road when he lost control and fell off.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No other information was available.

