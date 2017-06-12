20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Crash in Mission Valley | NBC 7 San Diego
20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Crash in Mission Valley

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Metro

    A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Monday after he lost control of his bike and fell off in Mission Valley.

    According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the crash happened at 6:22 p.m. on Friars and Mission Center roads.

    The motorcycle was going eastbound on Friars Road when he lost control and fell off.

    He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago

