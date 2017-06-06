20 Fatalities in San Diego County Due to Fentanyl

Amid a warning by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Tuesday about fentanyl deaths, NBC 7 learned there have been 20 deaths caused by the deadly drug in San Diego County this year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 40 to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was told they historically have dealt with prescription fentanyl. But in 2014, they saw the emergence of fentanyl analogues--variations of the drug that are manufactured illegally and are toxic.

In 2015, 21 people died from fentanyl, of which 14 were caused by prescription fentanyl. Thirty-three fatalities were recorded in 2016 and 20 so far in 2017.

According to the ME, other medications, alcohol, illegal drugs or natural diseases could also be a factor in the cause of death.

In a video released to first responders, the DEA warned that should they come across the drug, they should not touch it or test it in the field. Instead, officers are told to take it back to a laboratory where it can be properly handled and tested.

The video also featured two New Jersey police officers who became sick after handling fentanyl.



Fentanyl can also be deadly for police K-9s, the DEA warned, so officers should take precautions.

Last year, three police dogs in Florida were rushed to an animal hospital when they ingested fentanyl.

Now, law enforcement officers have started carrying naloxone with them on drug raids for K-9s--a drug used to reverse overdoses in humans.