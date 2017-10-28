2 Taken to Hospital After Chula Vista Shooting - NBC 7 San Diego
2 Taken to Hospital After Chula Vista Shooting

By Anna Conkey

    The Chula Vista Police Department reported two men injured in an altercation that began inside an apartment and ended with one man shot in the outside parking lot.

    At approximately 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, CVPD responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 block of Kennedy Street, according to the police report. Upon arrival, police found two men with non-life threatening injuries.

    An altercation between the two men resulted in both being transported to a hospital. One man had a gunshot wound to the belly and the other man had serious facial injuries.

    According to investigators, the gunshot wound occurred outside in the parking lot. The relationship between the two men has not been determined.

    The CVPD Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the incident.

