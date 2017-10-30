El Cajon police arrested two men in connection to multiple bank robberies across San Diego County and the city of Temecula.

One of the suspects is believed to be responsible for eight bank robberies from October 5 through October 27, according to El Cajon police.

Darius Demon Lake, 27, dubbed the Chameleon Bandit for his changes in appearance, was arrested Monday at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to police. Lake was recognized by a police detective while going into an apartment in the 900 block of East Madison in El Cajon.

He was later seen leaving the apartment and entering a vehicle driven by another person. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Lake. The driver was also arrested for driving with a suspended license but is not suspected of involvement in the robberies, according to police.

Brian Lee Barkley, 24, was arrested Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of Main Street and Mollison Street, according to El Cajon police.

Police said Barkley is believed to have been involved in at least one of three robberies that occurred in the city of El Cajon.

Both suspects left physical evidence linking them to one of the robberies in El Cajon, which led to arrest warrants being issued, and their later recognition by police and detectives.

Both men have been booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Police said no weapons were seen at any of the bank robberies, but demands by the suspects caused bank employees to hand them cash.

Anyone with information relating to the suspects or bank robberies is asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.