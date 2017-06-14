Two small brush fires sparked north of Las Pulgas on Camp Pendleton Wednesday afternoon, confirmed Camp Pendleton officials.

The current fires are not too concerning at this time, said officials. The flames sparked just after noon at about 12:15 p.m.

Some hot spots remain from the blaze on Tuesday, according to Camp Pendleton. What started out as a few acres quickly spread to a 50-acre fire burning near the Marine Memorial golf course.

One suspect was taken into custody in connection with Tuesday's brush fire, with arson strongly suspected, according to investigators. There is no indication of any connection with that incident in these separate brush fires.

